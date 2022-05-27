Interxion announces London Metro Connect expansion

The Connected London project was initially launched last year and enables customers to plug in several of Interxion’s data centres across the city with carriers, partners, applications, and cloud providers.

The company which entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Digital Realty in 2019 before the transaction was completed a year later says its latest extension, customers can reach over 195 carriers locally and 700 carriers worldwide.

The technology used by Interxion to connect London’s largest colocation network includes dark fibre and managed wave equipment. This offers a private and upgraded path between 12 sites.

“The extension of our London Metro Connect solution further underlines our commitment to London, providing the city’s thriving tech sector and growing digital economy with the infrastructure it needs to be at the forefront of global digital transformation,” Assad Noori, MD of Interxion UK.

“By extending the existing 68-mile-high speed fibre cable to encompass more of our highly connected facilities, we’re unlocking digital growth for hundreds of our city’s businesses.”

The expansion comes as London achieves its best ever year for tech investment, growing over 2.3 times in 2021 to £29.4 billion.

The expansion news follows the recent launch of Digital Realty’s Global Data Insights Survey which found that 82% of respondents agree that global data centre providers must offer coverage, capacity and direct connectivity across major metros on a single platform to be considered a success.