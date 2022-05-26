AT&T launches 5G in three new Mexican cities

5G will be available through plans of AT&T Armala – which will allow users to build their own 5G plan and AT&T Todo Negocios.

The operator initially launched its 5G network in the country in December of last year and adds that it aims to introduce 5G in 25 cities across the country by the end of 2022.

Initial coverage of the 5G network covered the Napoles districts in Mexico City and Cuauhtémoc.

"We want more and more people to enjoy the benefits that 5G provides, such as a different browsing experience, more connected devices, lower latency, as well as more flexible and broader use," said Sergio Almallo, vice president and chief digital marketing officer of AT&T Mexico.

"At AT&T Mexico we know that these benefits will allow users and industries to enable new business cases, detonating the country's economic growth."

With the 5G market in Latin America expected to generate more than US$28.4 million annually in revenue by 2030 according to the Ericsson Mobility Report 2021, AT&T adds that it hoped this growth will impact all industries in the country.

AT&T is also aiming to improve 5G for businesses by enabling new models to trigger growth for enterprises.

The carrier is working in collaboration with industry, government, universities and start-ups to use 5G technology to improve business models.