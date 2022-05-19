DC BLOX acquires South-eastern fibre assets in the US

The newly obtained infrastructure includes a dark fibre network connecting South Carolina to Georgia that is currently in development.

“The acquisition of these fibre assets and the capabilities of our new team members will provide DC BLOX a more comprehensive ability to meet the data centre and communications infrastructure requirements of a broader set of customers across the Southeast region,” said Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX.

The news follows DC BLOX’s recently announced plans to build a new cable landing station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as such construction is underway on the aforementioned dark fibre route that will connect the Myrtle Beach CLS through Charleston, Augusta, into Atlanta, landing in Lithia Springs, Georgia.

Both CLS and the terrestrial dark fibre route are due from completion in 2023.

“Pete and I are thrilled to join forces with DC BLOX, a company we have long admired that has been leading digital infrastructure enablement throughout the Southeast,” said Debra Freitas, CEO of Light Source.

“This new fibre route will serve hyperscale customers and communications providers who need high-capacity, economical access to Atlanta from cities and counties to the East all the way to the coast."

Under the terms of the transaction, Light Source’s co-founder and CEO Debra Freitas, and co-founder, president and COO Pete Empie, will join DC BLOX. In their new roles, they will be responsible the development of new fibre network infrastructure.

In addition, Mark Fortier, former vice president, technology infrastructure sales at FiberLight, will also join DC BLOX to develop carrier and hyperscaler relationships for connectivity and data centre solutions.

“We look forward to the contributions and leadership of Debra, Pete and Mark to significantly expand our digital infrastructure services capabilities," added Uphues.

"Moreover, we are grateful for the support we have received from our existing investors, Post Road Group and Bain Capital, and welcome Ascendant Capital Partners, who share our vision and are instrumental to the successful execution of our ambitious growth plans.”