DC BLOX targets Myrtle Beach for new cable landing station

The new CLS will become home to subsea cable systems connecting North America's Southeast region with other continents.

The planned facility is designed to withstand a category 5 hurricane, is engineered to Uptime Institute’s Tier III standards, and will be SOC 2 Type II and NIST 800-171 compliant, as well as up to 15MW of AC power with managed rectifiers for DC power feed equipment.

Its design assures concurrently maintainable 2N power generation, UPS and switchgear, with indirect adiabatic and evaporation cooling with N+1 redundancy.

Once operational, the facility will be connected to five pre-positioned subsea bore pipes configured for up to five subsea cables. In addition, traditional colocation services will also be available.

“The Southeast is exploding with opportunity and investments in digital infrastructure are key to its growth. We are proud to announce plans for our seventh connected data centre facility in the Southeast with this new cable landing station in Myrtle Beach," said Jeff Uphues, CEO, DC BLOX.

Our continued investments in data centres and network infrastructure are a benefit to hyper-scalers, carriers, and enterprises across the region. This new project represents a turning point for DC BLOX as we continue to scale and realise our vision to serve locally and connect globally.”

The Myrtle Beach CLS marks DC BLOX's second location on South Carolina and will be located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park.

The company first facility in Greenville South Carolina opened in January 2022 and is currently expanding with a second data hall of over 9,000 square feet.

All DC BLOX across the Southeast are interconnected via the DC BLOX Connectivity, a platform that enables users to peer across a high-bandwidth, low-latency software-defined fabric.

The Myrtle Beach CLS is due be completed in the second quarter of 2023.