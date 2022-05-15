Axnet and MDC add to long-distance service reach

It will be enabled by MDC's "Prefab Solutions", which connect networks on both sides of the border to enable end-to-end solutions that are "diverse, reliable, and can be delivered faster".

"This partnership reinforces the product portfolio of Axnet which continues to lead the market in quality of service and fibre coverage, as the most important player in the infrastructure telecommunications industry in Mexico", said Ricardo Hinojosa, executive director of Axtel. "We, Axnet and MDC, have been partners for a long time with a common purpose of interconnecting Mexico."

Axnet's existing fibre network spans 47,300km while MDC said it has helped pre-fabricate fibre routes between high-demand markets to facilitate cross-border connectivity and faster service delivery.

“We are proud to join efforts with Axnet for the launch of our Prefab Solutions”, said Juan Salazar, CEO of MDC. “It is our commitment to become fierce advocates for our customers’ success and this partnership is a testament to that promise.”

As Capacity reported last week, Axtel Networks says it is investing US$150 million every year in the development, operation, and maintenance of its infrastructure as it builds out its network across Mexico.