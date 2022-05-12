DT and Moldova’s Moldtelecom expand voice traffic pact

They announced at ITW this week that they will expand into new business areas.

This builds on the deal under which Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier (DTGC) became Moldtelecom’s sole global gateway for all incoming and outgoing international voice traffic and toll-free services.

DTGC’s Nicholas Nikrouyan (pictured), VP of voice and mobile solutions, said: “Our partnership has already, after only half a year, shown great benefit for both parties as well as for our combined customers. Our next-generation voice platform, and state of the art fraud protection solutions, have shown great potential to deliver additional value to Moldtelecom and enhance their customers’ experience.”

The solution is based on DTGC’s united voice aggregation service, which provides both scale and optimized routing capabilities, combined with better quality of service and improved security.

Nikrouyan said cooperation between the companies had facilitated an agreement between the Moldova and Romania on reducing the tariffs for the provision of international roaming services and international calls between the two states.

“Our cooperation has resulted in increased voice traffic exchange, simplified business processes and increased profitability,” said Alexandru Ciubuc, CEO of Moldtelecom.

“We are also extremely pleased with the positive results of the anti-fraud services. They have helped both parties to prevent, identify and stop fraudulent activities impacting our network and customer satisfaction.”