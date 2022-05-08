Pluribus adds Tech Data to Partners First programme

The TD SYNNEX-owned Tech Data is now part of the Pluribus Partners First programme and as such will enable faster time-to-market and enhanced data centre infrastructure offerings for all channel partners.

“We are delighted to welcome Tech Data to the Pluribus Partners First Program as a distributor and to tap into Tech Data’s vast reach across the Asia Pacific & Japan region’s Channel Partner Community, while also complementing their existing solutions portfolio,” said Nitin Acharekar, Head of APAC Sales, Pluribus Networks. “Both companies are aligned in our vision of incubating and growing disruptive technologies, as well as simplifying the go-to-market for all channel partners in the region.”

The Pluribus Unified Cloud Fabric solution is described as a next generation data centre fabric that unifies and automates networking and distributed security across switches and servers, overlay and underlay networks and distributed cloud data centres. Based on the principles of open networking, the SDN automated fabric reduces network operations tasks by orders of magnitude, strengthens data centre security with micro-segmentation and enables pervasive network visibility, all at the lowest total cost of ownership.

“With Asia-Pacific region’s data centre market slated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027 with investments of US$94 billion by 2027, this partnership with Pluribus Networks is timely and perfectly complements our rich data centre infrastructure solutions portfolio,” added Anand Chakravarthy, head of business development for networking, Tech Data Asia-Pacific and Japan.

“We are excited to introduce Pluribus Networks’ Unified Cloud Fabric solution and Netvisor ONE networking operating system, which we predict will be game-changers for our data centre infrastructure customers and partners,” Chakravarthy added.