TIP's industry academy goes live

The TIP Academy is a B2B learning service developed in response to demand for "an industry-led, operator and vendor neutral training service". It was developed in response to a global skills and resource shortage in the telecom industry and in collaboration with Accenture.

From launch, Vodafone, Accenture, and Deutsche Telekom are incorporating the platform into their employee learning programmes.

Yago Tenorio, chairman of TIP, said: “TIP has established itself as a coalescing force in the industry—bringing the world’s operators together with vendors and other connectivity stakeholders to accelerate the development of new and innovative disaggregated technologies. The momentum behind the development of these technologies is undeniable. The commercial reality of these technologies means that the industry now needs to upskill its workforce to fully leverage these new solutions.

"That’s where TIP Academy fits in. The mission and vision of the TIP Academy is to be a referral point in the ecosystem of organizations who share the common goal of closing the knowledge and skills gap related with open disaggregated solutions,” Tenorio added.

TIP Academy focuses on the wide range of solutions that are currently in development, with modules comprising case studies and online events to help students learn from real-world experiences. These will include insights from tests in TIP Community Labs and pilot trials, which can then be utilised within their respective organisations.

The complete curriculum includes more than 20 modules starting from the fundamentals to more advanced topics, such as Open RAN System Integration or TCO and Business Evolution.

Learners will be able to access TIP Academy content through an interactive, multimedia e-learning platform, and follow through a curriculum, alone or in groups, with self-assessments and tests to support their learning.

Michele Marrone, cloud first networks European lead at Accenture, commented: “Today, more than ever, organisations need to operate and evolve at an unprecedented speed and scale. Network connectivity is at the heart of this transformation enabling the journey through the Cloud Continuum. The recent and growing adoption of Open RAN across multiple markets worldwide confirms organisations are committed to innovating faster than ever before."

Explaining Accenture's role, Marrone added: "We are teaming with TIP Academy to extend Accenture’s new Cloud First Networks’ business and industry expertise to accelerate the path to value. TIP Academy provides an opportunity for the whole industry to collectively put talent and skills development at the forefront of an ever-evolving ecosystem.”