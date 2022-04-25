Mavenir launches OpenRAN centre in Germany

The centre has satellite teams in both Dusseldorf and Munich and will support European MNOs with OpenRAN engineering, planning, design, system integration and deployment.

All German MNOs have committed to adopting OpenRAN in the coming years and it is predicted that the technology will play a key role in the country’s mobile network strategy going forward.

OpenRAN is backed by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure which announced US$344 million in funding to develop and test OpenRAN technology in the country.

“Mavenir’s Centre of Excellence in Germany is developing advanced OpenRAN end-to-end skills, and supporting our German customers with localised support to accelerate OpenRAN deployments,” Vishant Vora, president, global operations and managed services at Mavenir said.

Puneet Sethi, senior vice president and general manager of RAN Business at the company added that Mavenir’s latest facility will compliment existing R&D design centres in the UK, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

Earlier in the year, the company launched its OpenBeam portfolio of compliant products which provides MNOs with OpenRAN solutions spanning micro, macro, millimeter wave and massive MIMO use cases.

The equipment vendor has outlined its commitment to OpenRAN in recent times, and last year it announced a partnership with HCL Technologies that will help speed the move to OpenRAN networks.

In November, the company then launched 4G OpenRAN-based outdoor small cell for CSPs.