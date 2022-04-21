Knight Frank expands global data centres team

The first will see the promotion of Alex Burgoyne to global head of data centre valuations, with Jonathan Leung and Lizzie Quacquarelli joining as surveyor and graduate surveyor, respectively.

In his new role, Burgoyne who served as partner in the firm’s valuations team, oversee the company's international valuations offer in the data centres sector. Specifically, focus on expanding the company's EMEA and APAC data centres valuations services and advice to operators, landowners, major institutional investment houses, and real estate companies.

Having joined Knight Frank in 20213, he assumes the job with over a decade of valuation experience.

“The data centres market is growing exponentially and is one that our leading valuations team can strategically tap into," said Burgoyne.

"Becoming part of the rapidly growing data centres team is an exciting next step in my career at Knight Frank and I am looking forward to bringing my valuations experience to the sector and providing the firm’s global clients with a bolstered advisory offer.”

Leung joins Knight Frank as a surveyor having worked for number of years in Hong Kong with the likes of CBRE and List Sotheby’s International Realty.

While as a graduate surveyor, Quacquarelli joins following rotations as part of the company's analytics and valuations teams.

“We are thrilled to grow the team further with the promotion of Alex and appointments of Jonathan and Lizzie," added Stephen Beard, co-head of global data centres at Knight Frank.

"This cements our strategy to provide our global client base with unrivalled commercial opportunities internationally combined with market-leading insight. Alex’s role will ensure we have valuation resources in all the major and emerging data centre markets and will be crucial in further building our global remit, working closely with our international occupier and capital markets teams.”

The brings the total global data centres team to 13. Over the past 12 months the global team has completed 40 data centre transactions including colocation acquisition, land acquisition and platform trades.