Exyte becomes a member of GDA

"Exyte has realised colocation and hyperscale data centres on a worldwide basis, representing one of the three strategic pillars of the company,“ says Manfred Engelhard, director of technology at Exyte.

"We are looking forward to the collaboration with the German Data Centre Association - this will support our focus on the German and European data centre markets.”

With a workforce of approximately 6,200, Exyte specialised in cleanroom and related manufacturing technology, serving customers in the semiconductor, battery, biotech and pharmaceutical industries, as well as the data centre sector.

“As an expert for mission critical facility systems, we focus on technical innovations, resource efficiency and sustainability during the design and construction of data centres," added Engelhard.

"These are the topics we would like to jointly work on as part of the association when addressing societal concerns arising from an increased number of data centres.”

With over 20 years of experience in data centres implementation, Exyte supports clients from the design, delivery, commissioning and facility performance as well as problem mitigation.

The company says it "always designs and builds data centres with commissioning in mind to enable fast time to market - delivered to the highest quality and safety standards".

"We can only meet the challenges of our time with a 360° perspective that reaches beyond industry boundaries," added Anna Klaft, chairwoman of the GDA.

"Exyte's history demonstrates the company's ability to respond to constantly changing demands in an appropriate and forward-looking manner. We are looking forward to the exchange!"

The GDA is a industry organisation that represents its members and partners to the relevant bodies with regard to laws, regulations, standards, norms and political issues.

In related news, the GDA is supporting young talent with the launch of the GDA Young Talent Award, to help address the shortage of young people and skilled workers in the data centre space.

With the GDA Young Talent Award, the German Datacenter Association is explicitly looking for talented people who want to make a contribution to Germany’s digitalisation of tomorrow: University graduates and Universities of Applied Sciences can apply for the award with their theses in the field of data centres and digital infrastructures.

Prof. Dr Kristina Sinemus, the hessian minister for digital strategy and development, is the patroness, and other sponsors include Global Switch and NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe.

Winners will receive cash prizes as well as the opportunity to present their work to the C-level data centre executives at the award ceremony.