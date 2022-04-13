Telecel Group closes Mattel Mauritania acquisition

Founded in May 2000 Mattel is a JV between Tunisie Telecom group and private Mauritanian investors and is also a subsidiary of Tunisia Telecom. It provides broadband in Mauritania through its 4G and metro fibre network and was the first mobile operator in the country to launch GSM services. It says it currently has a 33% market share and is the second largest player on the domestic market.

Its shareholders said: “After a competitive process, we are pleased to announce that Telecel Group has been selected for the sale transaction of Mattel's shares. We are satisfied with the interactions with Telecel group and remain confident for the rest of the process."

The deal completed in March and the acquisition was confirmed via Telecel Group on 12 April.

Telecel Group itself was established in 1986 and today the group comprises Telecel Global Services, Telecel Play and Africa Startup initiative Program. Telecel Mobile owns and operates several mobile operators in Africa and Europe.

It has plans to invest more than US$700 million over the next three years, mainly in mobile operator acquisitions, fibre deployments and infrastructure. Thanks to its activities, Telecel Global Services, Telecel Play and Africa Startup initiative Program have become major players in the digital economy in Africa.

It is present in 20 markets, however, in 2020 inflation in Zimbabwe posed a threat to the future of its operations in that country.