Elisa Polystar expands automation portfolio with Frinx acquisition

The addition of Frinx products and software will complement Elisa Polystar's zero-touch automation and analytics offering, which helps communications service providers (CSPs) automate their network management processes in a multivendor telecom network environment.

In addition, the acquisition is in line with Elisa Group's strategy to grow its international digital services and accelerate the development of its telecom software business under Elisa Polystar and its goal to make self-driving networks happen.

"We are excited about the possibilities for us and our customers that arise from joining Elisa Polystar. Elisa Polystar is a true pioneer in network automation and operates globally," said Gerhard Wieser, CEO and co-founder of Frinx.

"By joining them, we get access to a global sales channel as well as increased machine learning capabilities and resources. For our own people, it means a chance to join an extended global network of software professionals with more opportunities for personal growth and broader career opportunities."

Frinx enables CSPs to automate their network configuration management. Its products are cloud-native, microservices-based and network vendor-independent. Once the acquisition is complete, development of Frinx's product offering will continue as part of Elisa Polystar's automation business.

Elisa Polystar currently serves over 120 CSPs globally. With its background as an international business of Finland’s largest CSPs, Elisa Polystar’s solutions are proven and tested in live networks.

"I am happy to welcome the very skilled FRINX experts to join our automation team," said Kirsi Valtari, executive vice president of automation at Elisa Polystar.

"Frinx products and software are a fantastic complement to our own suite of automation solutions, and we're excited about the possibilities for collaboration going forward. Together, we will be able to create new and even better ways to enhance the operations of customers of both Elisa Polystar and Frinx."