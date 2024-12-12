Vultr to build AI supercomputer cloud cluster with AMD, Broadcom & Juniper
Ben Wodecki
December 12, 2024 10:48 AM
AI-generated generic image of a data centre server room

Independent cloud infrastructure firm Vultr, has teamed up with Juniper Networks, AMD, and Broadcom to develop a new data centre architecture that leverages tech from all four firms.

As a part of an expansion to its ts Chicago cloud data centre region at Centersquare’s Lisle, Illinois, Vultr will tap AMD to provide GPUs for a new supercomputer cluster, while Broadcom will supply ethernet network adapters and Juniper will add its AI-optimised networking solutions.

The quartet’s said their open ecosystem approach will provide customers with the infrastructure to support their global AI training and inference workloads.

“Open ecosystems are the foundation of innovation,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “Our collaboration with AMD, Broadcom, and Juniper Networks empowers enterprises and AI innovators to harness the full potential of accelerated computing with the highest levels of flexibility, scalability, interoperability, and security.”

AMD will provide its Instinct MI300X GPUs and ROCm software stack to support Vultr’s Chicago expansion, which adds to the pair’s recent partnership expansion.

By bringing in Broadcom and Juniper, Vultr said the companies are aiming to “unlock new frontiers of GPU-accelerated workloads from the data centre to the edge”.

“High-performance connectivity is critical for operational efficiency of AI,” said Praveen Jain, SVP and general manager for data centres and AI at Juniper Networks. “Through our collaboration with AMD, Broadcom and Vultr, we're building the robust network infrastructure that will fuel the AI breakthroughs of tomorrow.”

