Airtel partners Vultr on enterprises cloud

Specifically, Airtel will offer Vultr’s suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, targeting those in the digital space helping expand their global footprint and deliver a cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run cloud workloads.

“Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Constant, Vultr's parent company.

"With 30 cloud data centre locations globally, including three locations in India in Airtel data centres, Vultr provides unrivalled price-to-performance and global reach. Combined with Airtel’s unmatched connectivity and managed services capabilities, Vultr is an ideal platform for accelerating business transformation and digital success.”

The cloud solutions will be hosted in Airtel’s data centres across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, enabling businesses to scale their digital operations globally.

In addition, Airtel will offer all of Vultr’s services as a part of its enterprise solutions, including Cloud Compute and Optimized Cloud Compute, as well as Cloud GPU and fractionalized GPU offerings for advanced workloads tied to AI, machine learning, HPC, analytics, visual computing,and gaming.

“Our partnership with Vultr comes at a very exciting time as the country continues to aggressively embrace 5G technology and increasingly adopt digital solutions as a way of doing business," said Ganesh Lakshminarayan, CEO - enterprise, Airtel Business.

"This partnership will help us to deliver complex cloud solutions at competitive costs which when combined with our legacy network strength and connectivity, offers an attractive proposition to our enterprise customers."

In related news, last month Airtel Nigeria purchased 100MHz of spectrum in the 3500MHz band and 2x5MHz of 2600MHz from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for US$316.7 million. The transaction will support its investments in network expansion for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability.