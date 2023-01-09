Airtel Nigeria acquires 4G and 5G spectrum

The subsidiary of Airtel Africa says the spectrum will support its investments in network expansion for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, including 5G rollout, providing greater capacity and improving customer experience.

Airtel Nigeria is Airtel Africa’s largest market, and the operator says there is still tremendous growth potential, despite low penetration of data customers.

The company led the industry in offering 4G services across Nigeria following the deployment of a full modernised network which contributed to a fourfold increase in data traffic in the last three years.

Segun Ogunsanya, CEO of Airtel Africa said: “Nigeria is a market with enormous potential for future growth in mobile services. Investment in new technologies and local infrastructure to enable this growth is a strategic priority for the Group and will ensure we are able to provide reliable and affordable services to local communities across the country.

“5G is critical to these ambitions, and we look forward to launching new services to drive further digitalisation across the country, facilitate economic progress and transform lives across Nigeria.”

The acquisition of 5G spectrum will underpin Airtel Africa’s growth strategy of higher speed and connectivity to enhance customer service for its customers.

This deployment will contribute toward Airtel’s Nigeria’s progress in meeting National Broadband Plan targets.