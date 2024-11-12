AMD
AMD has unveiled its second-generation Versal adaptive system-on-chips (SoCs) to address the growing demands of data-intensive applications.
Intel and AMD have joined forces to establish an x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group, aimed at countering the growing dominance of alternative processor architectures like Arm.
Fabless semiconductor firm Xsight Labs has completed the design of its new E1 chip, designed to accelerate networking functions in data centre and cloud environments.
Dr Lisa Su, CEO of semiconductor giant AMD, revealed the company’s four-pronged strategy to position itself as a leader in the highly competitive AI chip market.
AMD has unveiled its latest range of AI processors to further strengthen its position among companies developing hardware for AI-enabled PCs.
AMD has come out swinging in the GPU battle to take on Nvidia unveiling new hardware and plans to launch new units yearly to keep pace with its rival’s annual product cycle.
AMD has launched new a range of data processing units (DPUs) to reduce strain on networks for data centre operators.
AMD has released its fifth generation EPYC CPUs, dubbed Turin, to power intense computing workloads for enterprise AI and cloud workloads.
Oracle has chosen AMD hardware to power its latest supercluster designed to run high-intensity AI workloads with low latency.
AMD acquires ZT Systems in deal to enhance data centre AI capabilities
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has launched its latest AI chipsets as the company looks to challenge Nvidia over the coming years.
Samsung, Vodafone and AMD have teamed to complete an end-to-end call with the latest AMD processors, using Open RAN technology.
Ericsson is boosting its Open RAN and Cloud RAN ecosystem through a partnership with US-based AMD.
AMD has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pensando for approximately $1.9 billion.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) unveiled a new data centre chip to help its HPC, cloud and enterprise customers.