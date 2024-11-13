Viettel launches Vietnam's first Open RAN 5G network using Qualcomm tech

Unveiled at the 5G Open RAN Connect event, the O-RAN network spans more than 300 sites across various Vietnamese provinces to expand the country’s nascent 5G offerings.

Initial gNodeBs were deployed in Hanoi and Ha Nam provinces, with Viettel suggesting the early units demonstrated strong performances, showcasing download and upload speeds and power consumption that were comparable to traditional network performance.

"Viettel's 5G Open RAN solutions have achieved commercial-grade maturity after an intensive development process and rigorous testing", said Nguyen Vu Ha, CEO of Viettel High Tech.

Qualcomm ’s 5G RAN platforms formed the basis of the network in what Viettel described as the world’s first commercial O-RAN 5G Network using the hardware firm’s tech.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the telecommunications industry and enabling operators to deliver enhanced 5G experience,” said Durga Malladi, SVP and general manager for technology planning and edge solutions at Qualcomm.

“By leveraging our advanced technology, Viettel's O-RAN Radio Units, Distributed Units as well as RAN management with Qualcomm Edgewise are empowering greater network flexibility, efficiency, and performance, ultimately transforming the way people connect and communicate."

Viettel launched Vietnam’s first 5G network in mid-October, with the carrier having brought in Nokia to help scale its 5G network.

“I believe this partnership will help both parties reduce the product development cycle by several years,” Nguyen added. “This collaboration also aims to deliver high-quality, cost-effective 5G solutions for international markets and to build a sustainable ecosystem.”

