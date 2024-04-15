Viettel Group, Singtel to build Singapore to Vietnman cable subsea cable

The Vietnam-Singapore Cable System (VTS) is scheduled to be completed by Q2 2027. It will be built by Singtel, Singapore’s incumbent telco, and Viettel Group, a global telecom operator that is owned by the Vietnamese military.

Viettel and Singtel will both manage the landing stations of the new cable in their respective countries.

The 8 fibre pair cable is expected to provide the shortest latency between two countries at approximately 12ms.

In January, the Vietnamese government has outlined plans to add a number of cables over the next six years.

The country currently has five cables landed, according to TeleGeography’s subsea cable map, with landing stations in Dangang, Quy Nhon and Vung Tua. Three more are expected to become operational by 2025.

Nguyen Manh Ho, general director of Viettel Solutions, said that “through investing in the VTS submarine cable project, Viettel affirms its pioneering role in accompanying the government in building and developing infrastructure in Vietnam.”

Of the five cables, Viettel are part owners of Asia-Africa-Europe-1, Asia-America Gateway cable system and Asia Pacific Gateway.

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group is a co-owner of the SeaMeWe-3 cable, while Tata communications are the sole owner of the fifth system connecting Vietnam, according to TeleGeogrpahy data.

As part of the government’s digital transformation plan, it aims for two Vietnamese owned cables to be installed and operational by 2030.