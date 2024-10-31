Viettel taps Nokia optics to scale Vietnam’s network capacity

Viettel will leverage Nokia’s optics solutions after the pair recorded optics transmission speeds of 1.2Tb/s per wavelength during a trial.

Subscribe today for free

“The smooth execution of the record-breaking trial convinced us that Nokia was the right partner for this crucial initiative,” said Nguyen Van Yen, head of regional transmission at Viettel.

Viettel will now have access to Nokia’s PSE-6-powered optics solutions. Designed to support 3 x 800GE or 6 x 400GE services on a single line card, Nokia’s optics tech will help Viettel scale its total network capacity to 38.4Tb/s over C-band.

The deployment, set to be completed in 2025, will connect Viettel’s data centres in metropolitan areas such as Ha Noi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, enabling the operator to increase capacity while enhancing energy efficiency.

Nokia suggested the optics tech will help the Vietnamese operator reduce network power consumption by up to 60%.

“We are delighted with the seamless deployment of Nokia’s innovative PSE-6 super-coherent optical engine, which will provide the required capacity for our existing and growing needs while making us ready for 5G and cloud-based use cases,” Nguyen added.

Nokia recently teamed up with Viettal to launch Vietnam’s first 5G network , deploying its 5G AirScale solutions to provide 5G coverage and capacity to the emerging market.

“Service providers are grappling with the ever-increasing data traffic, making it crucial to have scalable optical networks,” said Vito Di Maria, head of optical networks at Nokia Asia Pacific.

“Our industry-leading PSE-6s will allow Viettel to not only cost-effectively address the growing data demand but also enhance network reliability and energy efficiency.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia pens partnerships to improve networks in Vietnam and Iraq