Nokia pens partnerships to improve networks in Vietnam and Iraq

Nokia and Viettel will launch the first 5G network in Vietnam while in Iraq, the company will work with Zain to increase network capacity to support the country’s increasing demand for data services.

Subscribe today for free

In Vietnam, Nokia and Vietall will deploy 5G equipment covering 22 provinces across the country.

Nokia’s 5G AirScale portfolio, including its AirScale baseband solutions and MIMO radios, will provide 5G coverage and capacity to the emerging market.

With Nokia and Viettel bringing 5G to Vietnam, they will help improve the country's national infrastructure. Vietnam's digital economy is expected to contribute between 20% and 30% of GDP by 2030.

“This important project with our long-term partner Nokia, will play a critical role in advancing Viettel Group’s strategy of deploying 5G infrastructure and driving digital transformation in Vietnam,” said Tao Duc Thang, president and CEO at Viettel Group.

“5G technology supports the development of national digital infrastructure and a digital service ecosystem, creating opportunities for economic growth and increased productivity.”

“Nokia has been a part of Vietnam's growth over the past three decades, and this initiative of enhancing local technology production continues to strengthen our bond with the country,” said Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia.

“Our AirScale portfolio offers premium connectivity, low latency, and reduced power consumption supporting Vietnam's digital future.”

BOOSTING NETWORK CAPACITY IN IRAQ

As part of a three-year deal with Zain Iraq, Nokia will enter the microwave (MW) market for the first time to modernise the country’s infrastructure.

Nokia’s microwave technologies, including its latest E-band solutions, will be used to upgrade Zain Iraq's MW backbone.

Nokia said the upgrade would increase Zain’s network capacity, better preparing it for anticipated data surges driven by rising customer usage.

“This deal underscores our strong local capabilities and expertise,” said Mikko Lavanti, SVP of mobile networks at Nokia Middle East and Africa. “By deploying our advanced microwave solutions, Zain Iraq will benefit from an optimised network that is ready to handle the demands of the future, including meeting the needs of its growing customer base.”

“Our partnership with Nokia enables us to overcome capacity limitations and modernise our network infrastructure,” said Emre Gurkan, CEO of Zain Iraq.

“With Nokia's advanced microwave technology and E-band solutions, we are not only resolving current challenges but also future-proofing our network for future growth.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia and iSAT Africa team up to boost rural connectivity in Liberia

NL-ix taps Nokia AI tool to shield internet users from DDoS attacks