NTT Data unveils Smart AI Agent tool for agentic AI task management

The agentic AI tool follows user instructions to perform tasks like extracting insights from documents and automating complex workflows to increase operational efficiency for customers.

NTT Data will begin rolling out Smart AI Agent in the US, China, and several European countries before making it more widely available.

“The launch of our Smart AI Agent is a direct response to the growing demand for tools that unlock the full potential of generative AI,” said Yutaka Sasaki, president and CEO of NTT Data.

Smart AI Agent works by divvying complex tasks into streamlined processes and can work with other AI agent solutions on workflows.

The AI tool employs retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), enabling it to generate more accurate answers as it’s connected to relevant data sources beyond the underlying model’s corpus.

NTT Data’s new AI agent tool also creates validation data from business documents to optimise operational processes and adds User-in-the-Loop capabilities to continuously improve agent workflows based on user feedback.

The AI agent isn’t designed to replace staff, with NTT Data saying Smart AI Agent instead allows workforces to “focus on more strategic, value-added activities”.

This advanced AI tool is a cornerstone of the company's strategy to accelerate the adoption of Generative AI, with an estimated $2 billion in revenue that we aim to achieve from Smart AI AgentTM-related business by 2027.

“At NTT Data, we're committed to pioneering innovation that drives enterprise success. Smart AI Agent is designed to ease operational burdens, drive adoption, and help businesses realise the true value of AI technology,” Sasaki added.

