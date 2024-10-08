Nokia and NTT DATA team to advance private 5G

The collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for reliable, modern connectivity solutions for essential business and municipal operations, with early successes already being reported among key customers.

The partnership's first North American deployment is a carrier-grade private 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) for the city of Brownsville, representing a major milestone in their collaboration.

The city will leverage Nokia’s advanced 5G radio access portfolio along with NTT DATA’s private 5G Network-as-a-Service platform (P5G).

This combination delivers a comprehensive, turnkey solution that goes beyond basic connectivity, providing high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless capabilities critical for mission-centric environments.

This private 5G infrastructure will address Brownsville’s immediate needs for seamless connectivity, enhancing applications aimed at improving public safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

Furthermore, it positions the city as a frontrunner in smart city innovation across North America, the company says.

Shahid Ahmed, executive vice president of edge services at NTT DATA said: “We’re seeing an unprecedented demand for flexible, high-performance private networks.

“With NTT DATA’s globally available Private 5G platform, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that meet the needs of today’s industries while ensuring long-term operational resilience.

Our partnership with Nokia’s Private 5G RAN allows us to bring our combined strengths to airports, cities, and beyond - delivering scalable, secure, and high-speed connectivity that accelerates digital transformation.”

By combining their strengths, the two companies aim to ensure successful delivery of Private 5G that supports digital transformation initiatives.

NTT DATA will bring together a robust partner ecosystem for developing, implementing, and managing applications, infrastructure, and connectivity.

Nokia’s “anyRAN for Enterprise” approach provides enterprises with greater choice and flexibility, collaborating with top-tier systems integrators like NTT DATA and cloud core solution providers to meet specific requirements and streamline private 5G adoption.

Nokia and NTT DATA have successfully delivered private 5G solutions for Cologne Bonn Airport and Fraport AG, Germany’s largest airport, helping these organisations enhance operational efficiency and enable data-driven decision-making.

Mark Atkinson, head of RAN at Nokia added: “We are proud to collaborate with NTT DATA to deliver best-in-class network solutions that enhance public services and accelerate the digital transformation of key sectors such as smart cities and airports.

“Nokia’s private 5G RAN, combined with NTT DATA’s technology services, creates the ideal platform for a wide range of use cases and we look forward to partnering on further innovations together.”

