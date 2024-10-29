NTT Data and Palo Alto Networks team up to combat cyber threats

The pair unveiled the Managed Extended Detection Response (MXDR) services to provide businesses with AI-powered monitoring and detection tools to protect networks, edge and cloud environments.

Subscribe today for free

“Many organisations rely on fragmented security systems, making it harder to detect advanced threats, and react quickly,” said Sheetal Mehta, global head of cybersecurity at NTT Data. “By partnering with Palo Alto Networks, we’re delivering a unified solution that strengthens cyber resilience, streamlines security operations and improves overall agility.”

NTT Data and Palo Alto Networks have been collaborating on cybersecurity since 2023 , offering a secure access service edge (SASE) solution, Managed Prisma.

In an expansion of their partnership, the two companies launched the new MXDR service to provide businesses with real-time incident detection.

The service leverages machine learning combined with security managers and digital forensic experts to help clients reduce the time needed to detect and respond to cyber threats.

Powered by Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XSIAM, a security operations centre (SOC) platform, the new MXDR service is designed to simplify security operations and accelerate incident remediation.

“Organisations today are facing an unprecedented volume of sophisticated cyber threats, across their entire operations,” said Kristy Friedrichs, chief partnerships officer at Palo Alto Networks.

“With NTT Data, we are helping organisations transform their SOC through platformisation with XSIAM and expert services, delivering a unified solution that ensures customers can modernise and protect their operations with confidence.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia and NTT DATA team to advance private 5G