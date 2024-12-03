Kyivstar, AWS launch AI Lab to bring generative AI to Ukrainian enterprises

The AI lab leverages AWS cloud solutions to offer Ukrainian businesses services like text and visual content generation and virtual assistants to improve their operational efficiencies.

Kyivstar and AWS said the lab’s AI tools will “enhance business processes” for Ukrainian firms and “contribute to the country’s long-term economic recovery.”

Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar, said: “Generative AI has the potential to be a transformative force for the efficiency and competitiveness of Ukraine’s enterprises. It will also play a pivotal role in driving economic growth as part of Ukraine’s long-term recovery.

“Our successful partnership with AWS has bolstered our expertise in data processing and analysis. The launch of this generative AI lab represents the next step in delivering innovative augmented intelligence and cloud services to our business customers.”

In addition to making the AI lab open to Ukrainian enterprises, Kyivstar and Kyivstar Tech will offer services like cloud migration and analytics to international markets, a move the operator said would build up Ukraine’s technology export capacity.

Kyivstar’s AI lab extends its partnership with AWS, with the pair focusing on enhancing data storage solutions and strengthening cybersecurity back in December 2023.

The launch of the AWS-supported AI lab comes after lawmakers in Kyiv unfroze 47.85% of Veon's corporate rights in Kyivstar and 100% of its rights in other Ukrainian subsidiaries.

Kyivstar is now no longer subject to restrictions on its local operations, a move Veon said would help support the besieged country’s recovery and international investment appeal.

