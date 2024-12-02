Veon welcomes unfreezing of corporate rights in Kyivstar

This decision fully removes restrictions previously imposed by Ukrainian courts on Veon’s local operations, marking a significant step in supporting Ukraine’s recovery and international investment appeal.

The ruling aligns with Veon’s broader commitment to Ukraine, underscored by the consolidation of its trading on Nasdaq earlier this week.

“As a Nasdaq-listed company, we warmly welcome today’s ruling on behalf of all our stakeholders. By fostering a secure and transparent environment for foreign direct investment, Ukraine is positioning itself as a beacon for international business and inspires further confidence among current and potential investors,” said Augie K. Fabela II, chairman of the board and founder of Veon.

The announcement comes just over a month since shareholders of the company expressed concern to the board about the company’s current strategy, citing the underperformance of its share price.

Veon’s Group CEO, Kaan Terzioglu said: “[Friday’s] ruling demonstrates Ukraine’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and fostering a supportive business environment.

“This sends a strong message to the international community, including Veon’s investors, that investing in Ukraine is the right thing to do.

“We look forward to bringing more international and local investors into Kyivstar, aligned with Veon’s value creation strategy for digital operators.”

Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivsta added: “This decision allows us to focus on expanding 4G coverage, increasing energy resilience, and developing digital services with greater confidence.

“With our 4,000-strong team and VEON’s unwavering support, we are honoured to play a critical role in Ukraine’s recovery and resilience.”

Veon has invested over $10 billion in Ukraine since acquiring Kyivstar and committed an additional $1 billion through 2027 to rebuild the nation’s digital infrastructure.

The company recently secured spectrum rights and continues bolstering Kyivstar’s energy resilience, cementing its position as a key investor in Ukraine’s recovery.

