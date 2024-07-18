Veon plans major energy resilience investment in Kyivstar

Kyivstar will deploy and additional 848 industrial generators and 61,766 batteries to enable service continuity throughout blackouts.

The new equipment comes in addition to Kyivstar’s existing investment of 2,322 generators and 115,000 four-hour duration batteries at base stations across Ukraine.

“Energy resilience and preparedness against blackouts have been at the centre of our investment priorities since the end of 2022,” said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar.

“Consistent and significant investment of over $24 million over the last two years has helped us improve energy resilience. However, the changing nature of threats to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and extended blackouts now necessitate a reinforcement in our strategy. This second wave of focus on energy resilience will enable Kyivstar to support critical connectivity with even further resources dedicated to energy resilience."

The power backup systems will be deployed throughout the country, including at critical facilities that require at least three days of generating capacity in the event of a comprehensive power outage.

Kyivstar was recognised at MWC 2024 with the GSMA’s Global Mobile Award for “Best Mobile Innovation Supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations” for its Network Resilience Project that has overcome significant challenges to keep Ukraine connected through voice, data and digital services.

This looks set to continue with Veon, recognised as Ukraine’s largest foreign investor in 2022 and 2023 by Forbes Ukraine, committed to investing $1 billion in the country at the Ukraine recovery conference last month.