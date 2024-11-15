Veon moves closer to relocating headquarters to Dubai with licence approval

Veon, which owns brands including Kyivstar in Ukraine, Beeline in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and Jazz in Pakistan, received a commercial license for its branch office in Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC).

Businesses establishing operations in free zones like DIFC must comply with specific regulatory requirements, including registering with the DIFC Authority, obtaining approvals tailored to their business activities, and securing a physical office within the zone.

Veon announced its intention to up-stick to Dubai in October to be closer to what it considers its key markets.

Kaan Terzioglu, group CEO of Veon, expressed excitement about the potential the move could bring “both in terms of the proximity to our markets and visibility to Gulf investors.”

“We are pleased to receive the necessary licenses from Dubai authorities for our branch office,” Terzioglu said. These approvals enable us to upgrade our presence in Dubai in line with our plans to move Veon’s headquarters to the DIFC.”

Prior to its relocation plan, Veon launched a presence in Dubai in 2010 and moved into the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in early 2022.

Shortly after announcing it planned to move to Dubai, shareholders wrote to Veon expressing frustration at the company's current strategy .

Veon defended its current strategy and ongoing transformation , highlighting recent operational growth while also reiterating its commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.

