Dutch telecom giant Veon relocates headquarters from Amsterdam to Dubai

The move to the Middle East would make Veon the largest Nasdaq-listed company with its Group headquarters in Dubai.

Subscribe today for free

Kaan Terzioglu, group CEO of VEON said the decision to relocate aligns with the company’s focus to be closer to its key markets.

“This move positions us to capitalise on the vast opportunities Dubai offers, including its proximity to our operations, access to world-class talent, and enhanced visibility with a broad base of Gulf investors,” Terzioglu said.

Veon serves 160 million connectivity customers and a total base of 110 million monthly active digital users across six markets.

The company launched a presence in Dubai in 2010 and moved into the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in early 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Veon plans major energy resilience investment in Kyivstar

Veon, Kyivstar to boost investment in Ukraine to $1bn