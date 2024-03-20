MEO and iBasis augment voice and mobile services partnership

At the same time, the partnership has also been expanded to include international outbound SMS and 5G mobile services.

“This successful collaboration is a result of our common focus on innovation and delivering the best communications experience globally,” said Alexander Freese, chief operations officer at Altice.

“We have been working very closely with iBasis for many years and, together, we have forged strong relationships across multiple teams to better address our business requirements. We aim to continue our growth momentum to provide fast and reliable services to millions of roamers.”

iBasis will also bolster its global connectivity with the launch of an IPX point of presence (PoP) in MEO’s newly established Linda-a-Velha (LdV) data centre in Lisbon. The facility went live in December 2023.

The carrier-neutral facility will enable iBasis to leverage Lisbon’s advantageous European location, which is in close proximity to the Americas and Western Africa and is becoming a prominent subsea cable landing hub.

“We are absolutely delighted to renew the partnership we started with MEO many years ago,” said Edwin van Ierland, CEO of voice and mobile data at iBasis.

“Building on current successes, we have expanded the collaboration to provide our full range of global services—voice, data, signalling, SMS, and 5G—and leverage our IPX network to support their impressive growth.”

“It’s truly a win-win partnership, leveraging our distinct capabilities and know-how to create new revenue opportunities.”

Earlier this month, iBasis Iaucnhed its multi-carrier Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution which uses iBasis’s GSMA standards-based eSIM technology and is supported by the Simfony Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) in the Global Access for Things IoT portfolio.

“MEO’s renewal is a great achievement and a clear reflection of the strategic focus and commitment of our company to wholesale innovations and in driving the international growth of our customers,” added Alexandre Pébereau, group CEO and founder of Tofane Global.

“In addition, we are thrilled with the opportunity to bring iBASIS into the Linda-a-Velha data centre, allowing more diversity and connection opportunities to our network. Together we invest, we evolve, and we strengthen the international communications ecosystem.”