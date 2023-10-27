Altice Portugal unveils €3m international network interconnection centre

Called Linda-a-Velha Altice (LdV), the new centre acts as an open, neutral alternative for the interconnection of national and international networks in Portugal. Altice LdV forms part of a campus that spans 11,000 square metres and consists of a 3,000 square meter building.

The building repurposes existing infrastructure and the new space is powered by 100% renewable energy. Located in Linda-a-Velha, one of the first telecoms centres of the former Marconi, Altice LdV delivers the reliability, redundancy and security required for critical infrastructure.

In addition, the selection of Linda-a-Velha as the location of the new international network interconnection centre was also due to its proximity to relevant international infrastructure, such as the Carcavelos, Seixal and Sesimbra cable landing stations, the Alfouvar Satellite Centre and the Prior Velho Data Centre.

Altice LdV also benefits from being in the Lisbon metropolitan area and has the potential to act as a node in Altice's international network.

Launched with an investment of more than €3 million, co-financed by the European Union, Altice LdV will house international telecoms networks, taking advantage of its interconnection links between the facility and the mooring stations of subsea cables, teleports, long-distance land networks and other data centres.

In related news, earlier this month MEO Empresas, a mobile and fixed telecoms service provider and subsidiary of Altice Portugal, along with the Champalimaud Foundation and BMD Software, launched a cloud infrastructure project for health data research.

The project will see the creation of a standardised system of interoperability and cloud storage of patients' clinical data, that is anonymised and secure. It will develop a health data storage system with digital connection to the Champalimaud Foundation's clinical systems.