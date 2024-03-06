iBasis launches multi-operator FWA solution

The solution uses iBasis’s GSMA standards-based eSIM technology and is supported by the Simfony Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) in the Global Access for Things IoT portfolio.

FWA, which is credited to LTE to 5G advancements in connectivity, delivers enterprises and home offices with wireless broadband services at scale with low connection latency.

“iBasis is redefining connectivity solutions by addressing the industry's 'one-size-fits-all' limitations,” said Ajay Joseph, CEO of IoT & CTO, iBasis.

“Our innovative 4G and 5G FWA solutions, which provide access to all three major operator networks in the USA, are powered by programmable eSIM technology, offering unparalleled flexibility and reliability, catering to the unique needs of every enterprise.”

While FWA increases in adoption due to its speed and easy installation, traditional offerings have struggled with a one-size-fits-all approach.

This approach relies on the deployment of a SIM card from a single Tier 1 operator with the assumption that there is a strong signal at every address with robust network reliability.

This approach requires solution providers to augment the offering to account for coverage gaps or network failures. In addition, the workaround that is typically deployed usually incurs significant additional costs.

“5G offers a number of significant improvements compared to previous mobile generations and those involved with the Internet of Things (IoT) have been rightly intrigued to understand what capabilities might be used for connecting things other than phones, tablets, and PCs,” said Matt Hatton, founding partner of Transforma Insights.

“5G New Radio offers tested speeds typically between 100-200Mbps, representing a significant improvement (about five-fold) over LTE. There is an increasingly rich opportunity associated with delivering high bandwidth 5G services as Fixed Wireless Access in support of, or in parallel with, IoT connectivity. The powerful capabilities provided by eSIM and remote SIM provisioning—and ongoing enhancements to them—are also critical enablers, providing an enhanced user experience.”

10T Solutions, a provider of IoT and M2M solutions and services, is the primary provider using iBasis’s technology as part of its fully managed offerings.

“Our solutions are designed to improve customer experiences through rapid deployment of cellular services,” said Jatin Garg, CEO of 10T Solutions. “Our partnership with iBasis enables our services to be delivered more seamlessly and efficiently.”