Max Taylor named CEO of Vodafone UK

Saf Malik
March 15, 2024 10:20 AM
Max Taylor.png

Max Taylor has been named as the new CEO of Vodafone UK. He will report to Ahmed Essam, who has held the role since 2021 but will now become executive chairman (Germany) and CEO, of European Markets.

Taylor has been promoted from his role as chief commercial officer, where he spearheaded the commercial performance of Vodafone UK’s consumer business.

This includes marketing, brand, digital transformation, customer experience, sales, service and commercial operations.

Taylor has over 25 years of industry experience internationally. Before joining Vodafone UK in March 2019, Taylor was at EE running commercial and marketing.

Kester Mann, analyst at CCS Insight said: "Max Taylor will take on one of the biggest roles in UK telecoms at a time of huge significance as Vodafone seeks regulatory clearance for its blockbuster merger with Three.

"Should the deal be approved, Mr Taylor will head up the UK’s largest mobile provider with a combined 28 million customers – a position of huge influence.

“The appointment is recognition of Mr Taylor’s strong commercial and marketing expertise. If he is to eventually lead a combined Vodafone and Three, he will need to lean on all his experience to bring the two brands together, develop new commercial propositions and bring fresh competition to BT."

