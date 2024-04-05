Noor Al-Sulaiti to lead Google Cloud's cybersecurity business development in META

In this position Al-Sulaiti will be responsible for Google’s security expansion in the META regions, underscoring the growing importance of cybersecurity to the company.

She will foster strategic partnerships with the public sector to leverage Google Cloud’s cybersecurity solutions including Cybershield.

Al-Sulaiti said: "I am honoured to join Google Cloud, a company that has inspired me throughout my career. Google Cloud is continuously helping governments around the world enhance their security capabilities and respond holistically at the national level to keep their citizens and critical assets safe, and I'm ready to lead the charge to bring these capabilities to the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.”

Al-Sulaiti’s career involves a stint as CEO of Ooredoo Oman. There, she established herself as the youngest and first female CEO in the company’s history.

Prior to joining Oorefoo Oman, Al-Sulaiti was the CEO of Starlink, a retail chain and IT service provider in Qatar. She was also the general manager of Phone and FASTtelco in Kuwait.

Al-Sulaiti has been recognised as one of the most powerful businesswomen by Forbes Middle East and as a notable business leader by several publications.