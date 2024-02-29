NJFX completes acquisition of SubCom’s transatlantic connectivity assets

This acquisition comprises bore pipes and conduits located in Manasquan and Avon, New Jersey that offers purpose built underground access to the NJFX Wall CLS Campus. This infrastructure required maintenance, which involves use of complicated and scarce marine expertise.

In September 2023, NJFX engaged with several marine contractors to carry out necessary maintenance to these assets, to prepare them for another 25 years. This included proofing bore pipes with divers that have underwater welding capabilities.

According to Ryan Imkemeier, the CLS manager at NJFX, the collaboration with HDD and MCC (Marine Contractors and Consultants) was to ensure seamless operations, commenting: “We’ve worked closely with our contractor to ensure there are no hiccups. Delays can become costly, and it’s our priority to prepare thoroughly to avoid any potential issues”.

NJFX supports Aqua Comms which lands in one of the four acquired bore pipes with its Havfrue/AEC-2 cable, connecting the US to Denmark, Norway, and Ireland. Other customers of the NJFX Campus include Tata Communications who owns TGN 1 & 2 connecting to the UK and Seaborn Networks, which owns the Seabras-1 cable connecting Wall, New Jersey to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“We have invested close to $2 million to ensure these critical assets are ready for the next 30 years of use,” said Gil Santaliz, CEO of NJFX.

“This not only demonstrates our commitment to maintaining robust infrastructure, but also to securing New Jersey’s position in the future of transatlantic connectivity.”

In related news, last month Exa Infrastructure announced its sixth transatlantic subsea cable route with the addition of Amitié, and has also unveiled a new partnership with NJFX establishing a new point-of-presence (PoP) at NJFX’s facility.