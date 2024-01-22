Exa launches sixth transatlantic cable, teams with NJFX

The network expansion is a significant milestone, the company says, advancing transatlantic connectivity and routing diversity for its customers.

It follows an announcement from October 2023 where Exa added both the Havfrue and Dunant subsea cables to its network.

The six transatlantic routes include the Exa North, South and Express subsea cables.

"We are proud to unveil our latest fully diversified transatlantic subsea cable route with the addition of Amitié," said Steve Roberts, vice president of network investments at EXA Infrastructure. " Amitié not only strengthens our network but also serves as a testament to our steadfast dedication to investing in cutting-edge infrastructure.

“This investment further proves our unwavering commitment to supporting the exponential growth of our customers by providing unparalleled diversity and connectivity combinations in the industry."

Amitié connects the strategic hubs of One Summer Street Boston in the US, Slough in the UK and Bordeaux in France, where onward connectivity can be provided to anywhere on the Exa’s owned network.

The Amitié cable lands in Exa’s cable station in Lynn, Massachusetts and extends for 6,783 kilometres connecting the US to Le Porge in France and Bude in the United Kingdom.

NJFX partnership

Exa will also collaborate with NJFX, establishing a new point-of-presence (PoP) at NJFX’s facility.

As part of this strategic presence at NJFX, Exa announced a partnership with Bulk for the Havfrue cable system. EXA will integrate Havfrue with their pan-European backbone network to provide direct connectivity to the Nordics avoiding major conventional transatlantic traffic passages.

Felix Seda, general manager at NJFX, said: "We are proud to have EXA Infrastructure as part of our growing ecosystem integrating their expansive network with our robust connectivity infrastructure.

“By establishing a presence at the NJFX colocation campus, EXA customers are now able to leverage low latency routes to major connectivity hubs avoiding legacy chokepoints.”