Airtel unveils new fibre wholesale unit Telesonic

Leveraging the company’s terrestrial fibre assets and subsea cable systems, Telesonic aims to meet the growing demand for wholesale data in Africa.

With a terrestrial fibre network spanning 75,000km, across Airtel Africa’s 14 markets, Telesonic is expected to have a long-term positive impact on the continent by improving the quality of life for communities and boosting national economies, enhancing connectivity in sectors such as education and healthcare, fostering improved access and efficiency.

“The establishment of Airtel Africa Telesonic underscores Airtel Africa's commitment to addressing Africa’s needs for the digital revolution by providing cutting-edge fibre-optic solutions that will empower businesses, education, healthcare, and communities at large,” said Segun Ogunsanya, CEO of Airtel Africa.

“No doubt, Africa is experiencing a digital revolution, with surging demand for data across various sectors especially by the continent’s growing youth population. Our investment signifies not just a technological advancement but also a catalyst for progress, connecting people and ideas across borders.”

The news comes a few months after the launch of Nxtera, Airtel’s new data centre business, which only today announced that it has entered into a power-wheeling agreement with Ampln and Amplus Energy to procure an additional 140,208 MWh of renewable energy.

Under the terms of the 25-year agreements, AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy will set up captive solar and wind power plants of 48 MWdc and 24.3 MW, respectively for Nxtra’s data centres in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

“These new partnerships reflect our commitment to lead India’s green data centre space and fulfil our commitment to achieve Net Zero emission by 2031,” added Ashish Arora, CEO — Nxtra by Airtel.

“The additional clean energy supply will increase our renewable energy share to approximately 70% in the overall energy mix for our core data centres. As we work towards building more capacity in coming years and gear up for Generative AI powered loads, we are fully cognizant of our responsibility towards environment and are prepared to mitigate the impact on climate.”