University of Hawai’i and Ocean Networks unveil $120m HIFL subsea cable project

The new system called the Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link (HIFL), will enhance and expand high-speed broadband internet throughout the state.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Ocean Networks, Inc.,” said Garret Yoshimi, vice president of information technology and CIO at UH.

“The Ocean Networks team has significant industry experience, specifically working here in Hawaiʻi. It’s an honour for UH to play an important role in connecting Hawaiʻi to the future.”

The project is forms part of Connect Kākou, the state’s broadband initiative, an initiative of the Governor Josh Green’s administration.

Under the direction of Governor Sylvia Luke, Connect Kākou will ensure that the citizens of Hawai’I have reliable and affordable access to high-speed internet.

“This inter-island cable system will leverage the once-in-a-generation federal investment for technological infrastructure, and position our state for long-term economic growth,” said Governor Green.

“The resulting network will be open to all carriers and sufficiently support all manner of telecommunications carrier and enterprise traffic, including anticipated future high-capacity demands supporting healthcare, education, research, public service, commerce, and government uses.”

For its part, ONI is responsible for the supply, construction, operations and maintenance of the cable system.

Partial funding will be provided through a federal grant, and the remaining funds will be secured by ONI through private equity and secured debt.

“This is just one part of our plan to guarantee the state’s long-term internet connectivity,” said Governor Luke.

“Connect Kākou has over $500 million in federal grants, state funds, and private matching funds available as we work towards connecting the unconnected and make sure everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet.”

HIFL will operate as a carrier-neutral, open-access system with landing sites on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

The system will feature 24 fibre pairs with a design life span of 25 years and is expected to be ready for service in late 2026.

The project is being overseen by the UH System Office for Information Technology with support from the Research Corporation of the University of Hawaiʻi.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the UH and proud that ONI has been selected to build and operate the new HIFL submarine cable system,” said Cliff Miyake, VP of business development at ONI.

“The HIFL system will provide critical improvement to the broadband infrastructure for the State of Hawaiʻi.”