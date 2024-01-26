Navigating AI gender bias in the tech industry

With women currently only making up a quarter (26%)of the STEM workforce, there is a clear call to action for STEM leaders to increase diversity and include more women and people of other underrepresented backgrounds.

However, the issue precedes these groups even entering the workforce - women and non-binary graduates make up just 27% of the intake into core STEM subjects at university in 2023.

Technology leaders and educators hold the key to encouraging and retaining talent in the technology industry, but it is imperative they are aware of what must be done to drive change in a landscape facing such disheartening gender bias.

Cultivating interest in the younger generation

To promote greater diversity in technology careers tomorrow, enhancing the appeal of tech-related subjects must be carried out from an early age today. Technology education should be made engaging and enticing for all students, regardless of gender, to make it more accessible to the younger generation. Whether this means increasing access to devices, gamifying learning, or planning digital field trips.

But more importantly, today’s tech leaders need to be good role models. They should emphasise the importance of good qualifications and encourage STEM education. Equally, offering mentorship and creating opportunities to share knowledge and expertise can help juniors, graduates, and interns gain an interest in the sector whilst building strong networks.

Hosting a webinar, masterclass, or hackathon are great ways for leaders to spread their knowledge with aspiring new talent. To support younger children, technology leaders could visit a school to talk about their field of expertise, or companies could offer internships specifically for young women, and those from underrepresented backgrounds who are interested in learning more about working in tech.

Overall, ensuring diversity within the technology sector extends beyond schools sparking interest in young learners. It encompasses an expansive mission of inclusivity across the entire industry landscape, ultimately benefiting the whole of society.

Unconscious bias in AI

With the popularity of AI soaring within business and marketing strategies, it is increasingly necessary to ensure each child is not only taught the fundamentals of technology within the school curriculum but also its impact on the future. In addition to skills like coding, pupils need to be made aware of the ethical and societal issues that surround technology. AI, for example, won’t represent society as a whole, unless it is worked on and developed by a solid representation of our society. Without a diverse technical workforce, the products we build will carry, and in some cases reinforce bias.

In a recent LSE blog, researcher Ruhi Khan unpicked some of the biases with AI tech and how their impact can be negative for women or people of colour. With the prospect of AI holding such a significant role in modern technology - such as self-driving cars where safety is imperative or assisting with operations in sectors which have no place for bias such as healthcare and recruitment - it is crucial to ensure AI engineers are aware of any diversity and ethical issues to create more inclusive software that represents society as a whole.

To make AI captivating for students and educators, industry leaders should encourage practical applications and hands-on experiences with AI tools, share its potential, and encourage open discussion around these issues. Furthermore, integrating AI concepts across various subjects through an interdisciplinary approach nurtures a holistic understanding of AI's multifaceted nature.

A tech industry that is welcoming to all

Unfortunately, gender imbalance remains an issue across several industries. In certain workplace circumstances, women can be subject to unconscious bias, and microaggressions, and face unequal opportunities for leadership roles, not to mention compensation. With the technology landscape expanding due to its ability to differentiate businesses from their competitors, senior leaders must make and keep the industry appealing to women who want to start or continue their careers in tech. Not only does this ensure equality in career opportunities, but it is also proven that a diverse workforce gives companies a competitive advantage.

Having open and honest conversations about gender bias in the technology industry is key. Directors and managers need to lead by example and acknowledge when there is a problem to start discussions on how to increase the chances of positive change. Too often, diversity conversations are met with defensibility and an unwillingness to acknowledge that, typically through no fault of anyone in the organisation, unconscious bias and diversity issues exist. We need forward-thinking, open-minded leaders to embrace this topic and create inclusive work environments that attract, develop and retain diverse talent.

It is equally vital for all senior leaders, regardless of gender, working in the technology industry to provide guidance, support, and advocacy to their networks and make the industry more welcoming. Openly sharing their expertise and experience, as well as offering individual support to their colleagues and peers, will go a long way to creating a more inclusive environment.

Given the importance and size of the technology landscape, fostering a positive growth environment is crucial to retain and attract new talent to ensure both the sector and individual businesses thrive. Empowering individuals with opportunities while infusing the technology realm with many perspectives and talents ultimately fosters innovations that benefit everyone.

Women can and do thrive in the technology industry with a network of fearless leaders who are committed to educating, encouraging, and supporting those who wish to join. However, it is up to current technology leaders to pave the way in attracting and retaining diverse talent within the industry.

It should always be a priority to encourage aspiring tech professionals by sharing knowledge, calling out gender bias in the workplace and AI technology, and doing the utmost to cultivate a positive technology industry for all. We have a huge opportunity to build truly inclusive workforces and products as technology continues to enhance and change the way we live.