Equinix launches managed service for Nvidia DGX AI supercomputing

Through the new Nvidia DGX AI supercomputing infrastructure enterprises are able to build and operate custom generative AI models.

The service includes Nvidia DGX systems, NVIDIA networking and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. Equinix installs and operates each customer's privately owned NVIDIA infrastructure and can deploy services in key International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres.

"To harness the incredible potential of generative AI, enterprises need adaptable, scalable hybrid infrastructure in their local markets to bring AI supercomputing to their data," said Charles Meyers, president and CEO of Equinix.

"Our new service provides customers a fast and cost-effective way to adopt advanced AI infrastructure that's operated and managed by experts globally."

Through the service, enterprises can scale their infrastructure operations to achieve the level of AI performance needed to develop and run massive models.

Early access companies using the service include firms in biopharma, financial services, software, automotive and retail, which are building AI centres of excellence.

Equinix's NVIDIA AI supercomputing service delivers high-speed private network access to global network service providers, enabling quick generative AI information retrieval across corporate wide area networks.

In addition, it provides private, high-bandwidth interconnections to cloud services and enterprise service providers to facilitate AI workloads while meeting data security and compliance requirements.

Using the service, customers can easily access their NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to streamline the development and deployment of production-grade AI applications, including generative AI.

"Generative AI is transforming every industry," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

"Now, enterprises can own NVIDIA AI supercomputing and software, paired with the operational efficiency of Equinix management, in hundreds of data centres worldwide."