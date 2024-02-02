Contributing to disaster-resilient communities

In a world constantly grappling with natural and humanitarian disasters, organisations such as Télécoms Sans Frontières (TSF) play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of these crises and aiding the recovery process. As part of TSF’s mission to reduce the impact of disasters, we work on various projects with trusted partners, in collaboration with the Internet Society Foundation. Over the last two years, TSF has carried out a project to prepare regional responders in the most disaster-prone regions of the world with “Enhanced Response Capacity”.

Some of the 29 countries included in the project include Barbados, Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The Asia-Pacific region faces nearly 45% of the world's natural disasters and is the most disaster-prone region globally. The Caribbean ranks second, frequently facing hurricanes, heavy rainstorms, flooding, earthquakes, and landslides, which can devastate entire communities, economies, and infrastructures. Facilitating emergency telecoms training and equipment to regional responders helps communities rebuild quickly and effectively after facing calamities.

Disaster risk reduction

This year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (13th October) spotlighted the link between disasters and societal inequalities. The majority of disaster victims are often the poorest in society and in vulnerable situations. Natural disasters tend to exacerbate existing inequalities; therefore, training on capacity building and preparedness activities in disaster-prone regions can help empower affected communities. Activities are aimed at minimising the negative effects of risks and accelerating the humanitarian aid process.

Timing is everything in an emergency response. Therefore, collecting valid primary data from the affected areas regarding access, security, logistics, and the needs of the communities is key. Coordination with global humanitarian networks, local stakeholders, and NGOs helps to gather comprehensive information to ensure a global synchronised response.

The importance of preparedness and capacity building

The Enhanced Response Capacity project epitomises TSF's commitment to utilising telecommunications technology for humanitarian action. By sharing knowledge and providing essential equipment during this program, 47 participants from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, and National Disaster Management Offices were trained in emergency telecommunications. Thanks to equipment donated by TSF, regional responders have the necessary tools and skills to accurately assess damage and report to external agencies in emergencies.

This project has successfully supported the regional emergency telecoms teams, CDEMA’s CETT, and AHA Centre’s ETN. TSF delivered equipment and shared their experience and expertise through theoretical training and simulation exercises (SIMEX).

As highlighted by a participant in Indonesia, Kim Austin A. Aspillaga, National Logistics Officer at the AHA Centre:

"I think this training will be very useful for me in the field, especially setting up the emergency telecommunications that is very much needed by the emergency operations centres or the people on the ground during disaster emergencies. This training really enhanced my capability and added value and skills for me in providing different kinds of assistance. It is very interesting and educational, it will help me do my job better."

A long-term community-led project was only possible with the partnership of the Internet Society Foundation. It’s one thing to provide external post-disaster support and intervention. But to recognise a regional challenge and proactively put in place structural mechanisms to help communities restore their lives and reduce the impact of disasters, is life-changing for many generations to come. That’s not to say, these regions will no longer require support post-natural disaster. However, emergency response systems and processes already in place will allow responders to act more swiftly and efficiently during disasters with essential equipment and processes all set to go. This has a positive knock-on effect on external agencies' coordination of appropriate action.