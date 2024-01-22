Reimagining connections: empowering messaging security, revenue and experience through partnerships

Nermeen Sobhy at CEQUENS talks about the impact of strong partnerships on messaging security and revenue.

Nermeen Sobhy, vice president for carrier relations at AI-powered global omnichannel communications provider CEQUENS, has 23 years of diverse telecoms experience. Named the most influential woman and the second-most-influential person overall in wholesale telecoms in ROCCO Research’s TOP100 report for 2022, Sobhy held leadership roles at Vodafone and Etisalat before joining CEQUENS.

Renowned for her business acumen and executive leadership, in this interview she emphasises the perils of artificially inflated traffic (AIT) and grey routing for A2P SMS, and highlights the value of strong telco and MNO partnerships in this area.

What are the risks associated with artificially inflated traffic [AIT] in the wholesale market for A2P SMS?

AIT, caused when bad actors generate fake A2P SMS traffic for profit, poses several threats. These include revenue loss due to inflated traffic without corresponding revenue, resource wastage in bandwidth and server capacity, and reputational damage due to association with fraudulent or spammy traffic. Implementing robust measures for fraud detection, traffic monitoring and ethical business practices is crucial.

The proactive AIT threat mitigation offered by CEQUENS assists MNOs in maintaining high-quality messaging environments, reducing fraud risks and operational expenses.

What negative impacts does grey routing have on MNOs and end users?

Grey routing involves the unauthorised delivery of A2P SMS messages through non-standard channels. This leads to revenue loss for MNOs by bypassing termination fees and compromising network integrity, potentially causing service disruptions and vulnerabilities in security.

In turn, end users can face delayed or undelivered messages, an unreliable service and increased spam or fraudulent messages. Overall, grey routing undermines the service quality of A2P SMS for both MNOs and end users.

What strategies has CEQUENS implemented to protect clients against grey routing?

We employ advanced monitoring firewall systems and analytics tools to identify patterns indicative of grey-route traffic through machine-learning algorithms, allowing for prompt identification and action against such traffic. Partnerships and regular interaction with MNOs enable intelligence sharing, and aid proactive measures to protect clients’ messaging traffic.

How does CEQUENS approach partnerships with MNOs aimed at monetising A2P SMS and enhancing the customer experience?

CEQUENS collaborates closely with MNOs to understand their market-specific needs, offering tailored A2P messaging solutions. Through these partnerships, we offer our expertise in A2P messaging, including advanced testing for routing, security features and analytics to boost opportunities for MNOs to monetise messaging. This collaboration redefines revenue models, as well as aiding secure messaging by fortifying systems against threats and enhancing overall customer experiences.

What misconceptions or challenges do companies face in capitalising on A2P SMS monetisation, and how do you address them?

One misconception is that some may believe grey-route traffic is easily managed by just doing some basic testing or implementing a firewall. Additionally, setting competitive yet profitable pricing structures for A2P SMS services can be challenging due to market dynamics and the application of various fraudulent techniques.

This is why businesses need to look for a company that provides smart tools to detect and block grey-route traffic, and consultancy on pricing strategies, while helping to ensure compliance and revenue protection for MNOs.

How do you seek to prioritise and maintain successful partnerships with telcos and MNOs?

We prioritise mutual value, clear communication and adaptability in partnerships. Shared goals, effective communication and adaptability contribute to mutual growth and, ultimately, successful partnerships.

Such collaborations offer access to resources, expertise and infrastructure, enhancing resilience and competitiveness amid technological shifts. This enables MNOs and telcos to leverage the latest technologies and stay ahead of market demands.

How does CEQUENS adapt and innovate within partnerships to navigate rapid changes in the telecoms landscape?

Adaptability and innovation are core principles within our partnership strategy. Continuous investment in research and development keeps our solutions aligned with industry standards. Regular evaluations and feedback sessions with partners also help us understand emerging needs, allowing prompt adaptation and ensuring that objectives evolve together. By embracing change and fostering an innovative culture, we remain agile in addressing new challenges and opportunities.

Looking ahead, we foresee deeper collaborative efforts, especially in leveraging AI and IoT for more innovative messaging solutions. Our aim is to continue driving mutual growth and delivering enhanced value propositions.

With the growing demand for customisable communications services, how does the integration of software-as-a-service [SaaS] functionalities into communications-platform-as-a-service [CPaaS] offerings prioritise the end-user experience? And what trends or innovations do you foresee in the seamless integration of SaaS into CPaaS?

The integration of SaaS functionalities into CPaaS platforms prioritises the end-user experience by offering greater flexibility and customisation in communications tools. This integration allows businesses to tailor their services to specific needs, providing a more seamless and user-friendly experience for customers and clients.

In terms of trends and innovations, we anticipate a continued focus on omnichannel communication, with AI and machine learning being leveraged for advanced features like chatbots, and an emphasis on scalability and flexibility to accommodate evolving business needs. These developments are aimed at enhancing the overall user experience by delivering more personalised, efficient and adaptable communications services.