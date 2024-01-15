BT in talks with Starlink for UK rural broadband boost

So far, while BT has inked deals with the Space X backed LEO satellite provider elsewhere, a domestic agreement has not been reached.

But this hasn’t stopped BT from testing Starlink kit at its Adastral Park research centre in Ipswich, UK.

Initially, the technology will be deployed for BT’s business customers, with a specific focus on covering mines and oil rigs with broadband coverage.

While broadband has been Starlink’s bread and butter since launching the first of its 5,000 satellites, it began trialing direct-to-cell services for SMS and expects a launch later this year.

Data services, voice and IoT applications will follow in 2025, meaning a deal with BT and its MNO arm EE could help to eradicate black spots in the UK’s mobile coverage.

In a bid to address rural coverage in the UK, the country’s four MNOs have signed up to a joint venture known as the “Shared Rural Network” where they will collectively invest £532mn.

The UK government is investing further £500mn in the project.

BT have previously partnered with London-based OneWeb for satellite connectivity.

However, a government bailout, a merger with French Eutelsat and a tumbling share price have raised questions as to its prospects.

UK rival Virgin Media O2 have also carried out Starlink trials, while Vodafone have looked to Amazon’s Project Kuipler for its own satellite ambitions.