SpaceX launches first T-Mobile direct-to-cell satellites
Jack Haddon
January 04, 2024 12:33 PM
SpaceX_Satellites.jpg

TMobile has announced that SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket has launched the first Starlink satellites with direct to cell capabilities.

It was revealed last year that Starlink would begin offering SMS solutions in partnership with TMobile in 2024, with voice, data and IoT services to follow in 2025.

T-Mobile will allow Starlink to use its 5G spectrum, while gaining access to the Starlink network, and thus securing near ubiquitous coverage in the United States.

Over half a million square miles of the US and vast stretches of ocean are unreachable by terrestrial network coverage, due to terrain limitations and land-use restrictions.

“Our mission is to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world and today is another step forward in keeping our customers connected even in the most remote locations for added peace of mind when they need it most,” said Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and products at T-Mobile.

With the new service, the goal is to eliminate mobile dead zones and the need for expensive satellite phones.

As of today, five wireless providers are already onboard to launch Direct to Cell technology including KDDI (Japan), Optus (Australia), One NZ (New Zealand), Rogers (Canada) and Salt (Switzerland).

T-Mobile said other operators are planning to join the partnership soon.

“The launch of these first direct to cell satellites is an exciting milestone for SpaceX to demonstrate our technology," said Dr. Sara Spangelo, senior director of satellite engineering at T-Mobile.

"We look forward to rapidly scaling up direct to cell with our partner operators around the world and rolling out messaging service for T-Mobile customers,” she said.

“Today’s launch is a pivotal moment for this groundbreaking alliance with SpaceX and our global partners around the world, as we work to make dead zones a thing of the past,” Katz concluded.

Now that the satellites are in low-Earth orbit, field testing can soon begin on the new service.

Topics

MessagingInfrastructure and NetworksNewsSatellite
JH
Jack Haddon
