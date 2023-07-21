BT and OneWeb launch satellite connectivity in Lundy Island

Sitting 19km off the coast of North Devon, Lundy is the first real-world demonstration of BT and OneWeb’s strategic partnership which aims to deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity to remote locations in the UK and onwards.

“It’s brilliant to be bringing high-speed, low-latency connectivity to Lundy Island in partnership with OneWeb and DSIT," said Greg McCall, chief networks officer, BT Group.

"The installation will not only have a transformative impact on the island and its residents but is also a significant milestone in demonstrating the value of satellite communications and the crucial role such solutions will play in enabling digital connectivity across the entirety of the UK and beyond.”

Connectivity is delivered through an Intellian dual parabolic terminal on the island. This small, outdoor satellite antenna system connects to OneWeb’s constellation of over 630 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites which orbit at a distance of 1,200km. This is then connected to an indoor satellite modem to provide two-way data connectivity.

The connection then travels from User Terminal (UT) to Satellite Network Portal (SNP) via the LEO satellites, where it is backhauled across OneWeb’s WAN to one of BT’s points of presence (PoP) in London. From the PoP, traffic is routed back into the internet or delivered into BT’s 21C core network.

"We are excited to be working with BT and DSIT across Lundy Island, as we deliver consistent and stable connectivity to its community," said Stephen Beynon, chief commercial officer, OneWeb.

"This project illustrates the importance of collaboration between OneWeb and its partners, to maximise the benefits of LEO solutions for rural and hard-to-reach areas. We look forward to continuing our partnership with government and the telecoms industry to improve access to connectivity services globally.”

Serving a permanent community of 28 residents, the new satellite connectivity will deliver multiple benefits to the island, from supporting payment systems in the local tavern and shop to powering local conservation efforts in an area which in 2010 became the UK’s first Marine Conservation Zone.

"Working with OneWeb and BT, the island will now have access to high-speed, reliable connectivity delivered by satellite which will not only unlock new opportunities for residents, but also support ongoing conservation efforts," commented Sir John Whittingdale MP, Minister for data and digital infrastructure.