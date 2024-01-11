DigitalBridge hires Ersin Yorulmaz as co-head of European capital formation

Yorulmaz joins from the worlds largest asset manager, BlackRock, where he served as country lead of alternatives distribution for Germany, Austria & Eastern Europe (EEGA).

DigitalBridge said he had an excellent understanding of the region. Yorulmaz will be tasked with helping DigitalBridge grow its investments and build relationships with clients across various industry segments in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

He assumes the role alongside Alice Franks, who was appointed head of European capital formation in February 2023.

While working at BlackRock, Yorulmaz is said to have forged deep relationships with limited partners in the region, expanding his previous firms institutional client base across pension funds, insurers, savings banks, foundations and private wealth managers.

Prior to joining BlackRock in 2015, Yorulmaz was an investment solutions consultant at Julius Baer.

“We are delighted to welcome Ersin at such an exciting time for DigitalBridge in the DACH region,” said Kevin Smithen, chief commercial and strategy officer at DigitalBridge.

“Ersin will be based in Zurich and brings tremendous regional expertise along with extensive fundraising experience that will greatly benefit our growing DACH LP-base and portfolio of investments in the region”.

Yorulmaz said he was thrilled to be a part of DigitalBridge’s next phase of growth.

“In an era that will increasingly be defined by groundbreaking technologies and generative AI, the significance of robust digital infrastructure cannot be overstated. I am excited to collaborate with the leaders at DigitalBridge, in Europe and globally, as we work towards a future where technology empowers and transforms societies”.

Earlier this year, DigitalBridge announced they had launched an enterprise AI platform, Articul8, in partnership with Intel.