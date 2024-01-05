Intel and DigitalBridge launch Enterprise Generative AI Company

Articul8 is an independent company that will offer enterprises a full-stack, vertically-optimized and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platform.

The platform delivers AI capabilities that keep customer data, training and inference within the enterprise security perimeter. The platform also provides customers the choice of cloud, on-prem or hybrid deployment.

“With its deep AI and high performance computing domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s CEO.

“As Intel accelerates AI everywhere, we look forward to our continued collaboration with Articul8,"

Articul8 was created with intellectual property and technology developed at Intel. Intel will strategically align with the new company on go-to-market opportunities and collaborate on driving GenAI adoption in the enterprise.

The platform was launched and optimised on Intel hardware architectures, including Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Gaudi accelerators, but will support a range of hybrid infrastructure alternatives.

DigitalBridge Ventures, the venture initiative of DigitalBridge, served as lead investor of Articul8. Intel have taken an equity stake in the company alongside Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures and Zain Group.

“Every global enterprise today is challenged to integrate GenAI capabilities into their workflows,” said Marc Ganzi, CEO, DigitalBridge.

“Articul8 has built a scalable and easy-to-deploy GenAI software platform that is already enabling enterprises to unlock value from their proprietary data. We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Articul8’s growth,” Ganzi said.

The technology has already been deployed at Boston Consulting Group.

“GenAI is at the forefront of our clients’ business strategy and needs. Our collaboration began nearly two years ago while the venture was still in the incubation stage at Intel. Since then, we have deployed Articul8 products for multiple clients seeking production-ready platforms with rapid time to market,” said Rich Lesser, global chair of Boston Consulting Group.

The team has scaled the platform to enterprise customers in industry segments requiring high levels of security and specialized domain knowledge, including financial services, aerospace, semiconductors and telecommunications.

Articul8 will be led by Intel’s former vice president and general manager of its Data Center and AI Group, Arun Subramaniyan.