Hawaiki enables 400GbE services powered by Ciena

The news follows an earlier milestone in 2020, when Hawaiki cable achieved 500Gbps channel wavelengths.

“Our recent upgrades with Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme put us in good stead to respond to ever-growing market requirements for international connectivity,” said Ludovic Hutier, chief executive officer, BW Digital.

“Ciena and BW Digital have a long-standing relationship, and this is but one of many connectivity highlights that we hope to continue to bring to our customers.”

Using Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme, the 13,540km Hawaiki cable connects Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Hawaii, and the US West Coast. It features the Waveserver 5 compact interconnect platform, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme programmable 800G technology, running over the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform submarine line terminal equipment.

With Ciena’s Waveserver 5, the Hawaiki cable can scale to meet the growing capacity demands of the most data intensive cloud applications and data services, improve reliability and availability, and deliver lower latency connectivity between Oregon and Hawaii.

“Cable operators globally are always looking for ways to upgrade their cables to be faster, smarter, safer, and more open,” added Thomas Soerensen, vice president of global submarine solutions, Ciena.

“Our GeoMesh Extreme is providing BW Digital an end-to-end network architecture, enabling the Hawaiki cable to deliver 400GbE services on its network, which is crucial in meeting the needs of today’s digital consumers, enterprises, and content providers.”

Hawaiki Transpacific Cable’s 400GbE service, deployed using Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme, was validated using EXFO’s multi-technology 400G Test Set, offering open transceiver system and intelligent pluggable optics test application.

The validation tests showed smooth traffic and no latency impact across the Sydney to Hillsboro segment. It was supported by WWG Comtest, the EXFO partner in New Zealand, for the loan and technical support on the EXFO Test Set.