Datagrid New Zealand names Perrine Dhalluin as new CEO

As Hutier steps down, the Datagrid team thanks him for his contribution to the business.

Dhalluin enters the role having previously served as CEO of Intelia Group, a integrator of telecom and IT solutions in the Pacific Islands region. She also holds a master’s degree of telecommunication engineering from Esigetel Paris University.

“Datagrid New Zealand data centre is going to be a great asset for Southland, taking advantage of renewable energy abondance and natural climate conditions that will make Datagrid the most competitive data storage solution in Oceania,” said Dhalluin.

“It’s definitely a great challenge for the team and for myself, and we are excited and fully committed to making this project happem.”

Datagrid New Zealand plans to build a carbon neutral hyperspace data centre in Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand and has already completed site acquisition of a 43-hectare plot located in Makarewa.

“Perrine Dhalluin and I have been working together at Intelia for the past 10 years, she is a natural leader and I am very happy she has accepted to lead Datagrid New Zealand,” added Rémi Galasso, founder of Datagrid.

Announced in 2020, Datagrid plans to build a new $500 million (A$700 million) hyperscale data centre in South Island, New Zealand as well as the development of two new subsea cables.