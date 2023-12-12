Asianet partners Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson on network expansion

Through the partnership, Asianet and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson have acquired all fibre assets of MNC Play, a fibre-to-the-home network services provider in Indonesia.

The transaction positions Asianet as one of the largest carrier-neutral shared infrastructure fibre providers in the Indonesian market.

This new venture will now own and manage an asset with more than 15,000km of fibre, across 10 major Indonesian cities covering more than 1.5 million homes.

"Post-acquisition, Asianet will solidify its position as one of Indonesia's largest independent carrier-neutral Fibre-to-the-home operators,” said Amajit Gupta, group CEO and managing director of Lightstorm.

“This not only aligns with the government’s vision for a world-class digital experience but also reflects our commitment to contribute meaningfully to Indonesia's digital growth through shared services neutral access fibre infrastructure and consequent collaborative market growth with deep strategic partners such as Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson."

As a result of this partnership young consumers in Indonesia now have the flexibility to choose between fibre-to-the-home services and a range of home digital broadband services such as IPTV as well as some upcoming innovations from Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson.

In related news, earlier this year Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and China Mobile International signed a memorandum of understanding using their respective capabilities in the development of communications, data centres and infrastructure technology.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two companies, specifically to deliver innovative and competitive digital solutions that meet the needs of their global customers.